Bill O'Reilly Says He's 'Mad at God' for Lack of Protection Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
When it comes to allegations of sexual misconduct, former TV host Bill O'Reilly is placing the blame on a higher power.
Dentist Offers Cash for Candy to Promote Dental Hygiene During Halloween Season
Trick-or-treaters who would rather have cash than candy can have their wish as a New Jersey dentist is offering money to kids who hand over the goods to promote dental hygiene.
Woman in Wheelchair Fulfills Dream of Seeing Endangered Gorillas After She's Carried Up Mountain
An avid animal-lover was not about to let her wheelchair keep her from fulfilling her dream of meeting gorillas in the wild.
Thousands of Pups Dress Up as Planes, Tourists, Trump for Halloween
A bunch of pups went bump in the night at New York City's Tompkins Square Park Saturday as thousands of canines showed up in elaborate costumes for the 27th annual Dog Halloween Parade.
Estranged Wife of 'Hot Felon' Goes on First Date After Getting Her Heart Broken
The estranged wife of "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks has been on her first date since getting her heart broken.
Boy, 13, Suspected of Fatally Shooting 10-Year-Old With a Crossbow
An Oklahoma boy has been shot dead with a crossbow after cops say their 13-year-old playmate pulled the trigger.
5 Teens Charged With Murder After They Allegedly Threw Rocks Off Overpass, Killing Young Dad
Five Michigan teenagers who threw a rock off an overpass, killing a father who was on his way home from work, have been charged with second-degree murder.
Dad of 3-Year-Old Sherin Mathews Charged Again After Body Found, Says She 'Choked on Milk'
The father of a missing 3-year-old girl in Texas has been re-arrested and charged again after a body that police said is “most likely” the toddler was found earlie...
Lisa Guerrero Recalls Cold Case She Helped Solve, Bringing Justice for Slain Toddler
As Inside Edition celebrates its 30th year, the correspondents are reflecting on their most memorable assignments.
Woman Who Traveled Nearly 3 Hours to Work Gifted Car by Co-Workers
When a Tennessee woman's co-workers realized she spent nearly three hours commuting to work each day, they rewarded her dedication with a car to make traveling easier.