Arizona GOP Sen. Flake to retire, had tangled with Trump

It doesn't exactly "feel" like fall, but you can make sure fall is in the air inside your home. We're turning to the pros to get tips on how to transform your house into the perfect fall atmosphere.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8.1 percent in September, compared with the same month a year earlier, while the number of homes sold dipped by 6.2 percent, a real estate information service announced Tuesday.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend an emergency declaration over the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego region.
Arid Santa Ana winds and record-breaking heat are in San Diego County's forecast for the second straight day Tuesday, a day after Ramona, Vista, Alpine and El Cajon shattered old heat records, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
The City of San Diego Tuesday announced the addition of a new webpage that provides guidelines and details about the new recreational marijuana industry – specifically the cultivation, testing, sales and delivery of marijuana products.
Fashion and inspiration are at the forefront of the 18th annual Zandra Rhodes Fashion Show on Tuesday at the Westgate Hotel downtown.
Another parking lot has opened Tuesday to give homeless individuals and families living out of their cars a safe place to sleep off the streets.
To celebrate 20 seasons on the air, The Maury Povich Show is taking the art of revelation on the road.
For parents looking to get their children involved in bilingual education, there are more than a few local options.