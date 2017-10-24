Great-Grandmother Goes Skydiving for Her 94th Birthday: 'I Would Do It Again'
A 94-year-old Pennsylvania woman has celebrated her birthday by going skydiving with her granddaughter and great-granddaughter.
Dentist Offers to Fix Woman's Teeth for Free After She Was Injured by Ex-Boyfriend
A Texas woman is overjoyed by what she sees in the mirror after a kindhearted dentist offered to fix her smile that was lost at the hands of a violent ex-boyfriend.
Runner Carries Injured Teammate After Bone Snaps: 'We're Going to Finish This One Together'
A cross country runner helped his injured teammate finish a race in Utah Thursday in a move that defines true sportsmanship.
After Boy Is Mauled to Death, How to Protect Someone Being Attacked by a Vicious Dog
Fifteen horrified witnesses could only watch helplessly as two pit bulls mauled a 7-year-old boy to death in Lowell, Mass., Saturday night.
Janet Jackson Says She Would Return for Super Bowl Halftime Show if Justin Timberlake Asks
Janet Jackson has said she would return to the Super Bowl if Justin Timberlake asked her, 14 years after the notorious wardrobe malfunction seen around the world.
Bill O'Reilly Says He's 'Mad at God' for Lack of Protection Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
When it comes to allegations of sexual misconduct, former TV host Bill O'Reilly is placing the blame on a higher power.
Dentist Offers Cash for Candy to Promote Dental Hygiene During Halloween Season
Trick-or-treaters who would rather have cash than candy can have their wish as a New Jersey dentist is offering money to kids who hand over the goods to promote dental hygiene.
Woman in Wheelchair Fulfills Dream of Seeing Endangered Gorillas After She's Carried Up Mountain
An avid animal-lover was not about to let her wheelchair keep her from fulfilling her dream of meeting gorillas in the wild.
Thousands of Pups Dress Up as Planes, Tourists, Trump for Halloween
A bunch of pups went bump in the night at New York City's Tompkins Square Park Saturday as thousands of canines showed up in elaborate costumes for the 27th annual Dog Halloween Parade.
Estranged Wife of 'Hot Felon' Goes on First Date After Getting Her Heart Broken
The estranged wife of "hot felon" Jeremy Meeks has been on her first date since getting her heart broken.