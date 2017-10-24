Democrat urges probe of power contract to Zinke neighbor

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic congressman is calling for an investigation into a $300 million contract awarded to a small company based in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown of Whitefish, Montana.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority awarded the contract to Whitefish Energy Holdings to help crews restore transmission and distribution lines damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Maria.
Rep. Raul Grijalva of Arizona, senior Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, said Tuesday that "Congress needs to understand why the Whitefish contract was awarded and whether other, more cost-effective options were available."
An Interior spokeswoman said "neither the secretary nor anyone in his office have taken any meetings or action on behalf of this company." She said Zinke knows Whitefish CEO Andy Techmanski "because they both live in a small town."
The National Park Service is floating a steep increase in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, mostly in the West, to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.
The U.S. government wants stronger efforts to stem the flow of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico and is critical of a dip in opium poppy eradication, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said.
It doesn't exactly "feel" like fall, but you can make sure fall is in the air inside your home. We're turning to the pros to get tips on how to transform your house into the perfect fall atmosphere.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8.1 percent in September, compared with the same month a year earlier, while the number of homes sold dipped by 6.2 percent, a real estate information service announced Tuesday.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend an emergency declaration over the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego region.
Arid Santa Ana winds and record-breaking heat are in San Diego County's forecast for the second straight day Tuesday, a day after Ramona, Vista, Alpine and El Cajon shattered old heat records, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
The City of San Diego Tuesday announced the addition of a new webpage that provides guidelines and details about the new recreational marijuana industry – specifically the cultivation, testing, sales and delivery of marijuana products.
Fashion and inspiration are at the forefront of the 18th annual Zandra Rhodes Fashion Show on Tuesday at the Westgate Hotel downtown.
Another parking lot has opened Tuesday to give homeless individuals and families living out of their cars a safe place to sleep off the streets.