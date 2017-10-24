US considers higher entry fees at 17 popular national parks

Patient charges for ambulance rides will rise by 9 percent in San Diego beginning Wednesday and an additional 15 percent on Jan. 1, following the City Council's unanimous approval of an amendment to the city's contract with its paramedic contractor.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an alleged gang member accused of involvement in a shootout in Escondido that killed a female motorist driving home from church.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8.1 percent in September, compared with the same month a year earlier, while the number of homes sold dipped by 6.2 percent, a real estate information service announced Tuesday.
The National Park Service is floating a steep increase in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, mostly in the West, to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.
The U.S. government wants stronger efforts to stem the flow of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico and is critical of a dip in opium poppy eradication, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said.
It doesn't exactly "feel" like fall, but you can make sure fall is in the air inside your home. We're turning to the pros to get tips on how to transform your house into the perfect fall atmosphere.
The county Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to extend an emergency declaration over the hepatitis A outbreak in the San Diego region.
Arid Santa Ana winds and record-breaking heat are in San Diego County's forecast for the second straight day Tuesday, a day after Ramona, Vista, Alpine and El Cajon shattered old heat records, according to the National Weather Service.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
The City of San Diego Tuesday announced the addition of a new webpage that provides guidelines and details about the new recreational marijuana industry – specifically the cultivation, testing, sales and delivery of marijuana products.