Robert Guillaume, the Emmy Award-winning actor best known for playing Benson on the TV series Soap and the spinoff, Benson, reportedly died on Tuesday. He was 89.

According to the Associated Press, he died at his Los Angeles home after a battle with prostate cancer.

