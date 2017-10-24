Vila the gorilla celebrates her 60th birthday

Staff at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Tuesday celebrated the 60th birthday of the second-oldest gorilla in the world.
Stiff Santa Ana winds, exceedingly dry air and record- shattering heat kept the San Diego area in a swelter and on high wildfire alert for a second straight day Tuesday.
During these extreme heat conditions the inside of a parked car can quickly become dangerous or even dead. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Kearny Mesa with what to do if you see a child or animal left inside a hot car.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an alleged gang member accused of involvement in a shootout in Escondido that killed a female motorist driving home from church.
Patient charges for ambulance rides will rise by 9 percent in San Diego beginning Wednesday and an additional 15 percent on Jan. 1, following the City Council's unanimous approval of an amendment to the city's contract with its paramedic contractor.
The median price of a home in San Diego County rose by 8.1 percent in September, compared with the same month a year earlier, while the number of homes sold dipped by 6.2 percent, a real estate information service announced Tuesday.
The National Park Service is floating a steep increase in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, mostly in the West, to address a backlog of maintenance and infrastructure projects.
The U.S. government wants stronger efforts to stem the flow of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico and is critical of a dip in opium poppy eradication, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan said.