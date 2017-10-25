Pedestrian killed on Interstate 8 near Morena

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 8 Wednesday morning, according to authorities.



The crash on westbound I-8 at the Morena Boulevard on-ramp in the Mission Valley West area happened just after 6 a.m., according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A fire engine and ambulance were dispatched to the scene along with law enforcement.



Police blocked the two right lanes of the freeway, with cones placed around what appeared to be a covered body in the far right lane near the on-ramp.



The crash snarled rush-hour traffic just east of where the busy freeway connects to northbound and southbound Interstate 5. The two left lanes of westbound I-8 remained open, but driving speeds were down to 3 mph approaching the crash scene, according to CalTrans, and traffic was already backed up to La Mesa as of 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.