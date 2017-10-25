Pedestrian killed on Interstate 8 near Morena

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 8 Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Red flag fire warnings, wind advisories in the mountains and excessive heat warnings remain in effect Wednesday throughout much of San Diego County.
For years people living near the former Escondido Country Club have debated over a plan to build houses on the abandoned golf course.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
Authorities Tuesday asked the public for help in identifying a pair of men who tried to lure several children into a car last week in a coastal North County neighborhood.
Staff at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Tuesday celebrated the 60th birthday of the second-oldest gorilla in the world.
During these extreme heat conditions the inside of a parked car can quickly become dangerous or even dead. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from Kearny Mesa with what to do if you see a child or animal left inside a hot car.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday for an alleged gang member accused of involvement in a shootout in Escondido that killed a female motorist driving home from church.
Patient charges for ambulance rides will rise by 9 percent in San Diego beginning Wednesday and an additional 15 percent on Jan. 1, following the City Council's unanimous approval of an amendment to the city's contract with its paramedic contractor.