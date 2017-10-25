The Tricks About Treats: Indulge responsibly this Halloween

(NEWS 8) - Halloween is all fun and games until your jeans don't fit anymore. You open one mini candy bar and next thing you know you're loaded up with calories and sugar and not feeling very good about yourself.

Clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman joined News 8's Heather Myers on the Morning Extra to talk about the do's and don'ts of treat eating on Halloween.

One thing Coleman says you should do to avoid falling into the sugar trap is eat how you normally would on other day and stay away from feeling like you need to "save room" for the junk food you know you'll eat later. That's actually the opposite of the recommended strategy. Because your body craves sugar when you're hungry, skipping meals will only make you more likely to dig into the trick or treat bags that are so readily accessible.

Coleman shared a bunch of other quality tips with Heather that will keep you from pigging out. More information is available at TaraColeman.com.