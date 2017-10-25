Dr. Nita and Dr. Travis: United States of Addiction

(NEWS 8) - Doctors Travis Stork and Nita Landry have been giving health advice for years on the hit CW show The Doctors.

The two health professionals teamed up to investigate the opioid epidemic in "The Doctors: The United States of Addiction", looking into pain pill addiction, black market drugs, fentanyl, and the alarming death rate caused by both legal and illegal opioid use.

They traveled to Montgomery County, Ohio, where in 2016 alone, 800 people died from opioid use. Dr. Travis and Dr. Nita spoke with a Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy and an employee at the county morgue to get an idea of how rampant the problem is in the area.

The doctors joined News 8's Nichelle Medina to talk about the epidemic and other topics covered in the show.

