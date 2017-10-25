Food, dance and memories at the Oceanside Dia De Los Muertos Festival

(NEWS 8) - Oceanside is celebrating the Day of the Dead a few days early with the 17th annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival this Sunday at the Old Mission San Luis Rey.

The Mexican holiday, normally observed on the first of November, is a day to celebrate the lives and relationships of family and loved ones that have passed on to the afterlife. Participants dress in costumes and often paint their face with artsy skeleton-like designs and take part in prayer and traditional song and dance.

The festival in Oceanside is one of the largest in southern California and takes place at one of the oldest missions in the state. You can bet there will be live music and dancing, as well your favorite Mexican street food and cultural entertainment. A unique car show will feature cool rides set up with trunk alters, shrines designed to facilitate prayer and remembrance of lost loved ones.

The event takes place this Sunday, October 29, at the mission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is $5, or you can park for free at nearby El Camino High School and take a free shuttle to the festival.