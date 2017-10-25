Bulletproof glass company stands behind its product

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With increased concern across the country about gun violence and violent crimes, one company says they have the technology to add a layer of security to buildings and vehicles.

The CEO of the company that reinforces windows to make them bulletproof is showing off his product in a unique way.

To prove just how safe his product is, Captain Peter Fabian, President and CEO of ACE, stood behind a piece of reinforced glass as trained firearm specialists fired live bullets from the other side.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs got behind the glass also, and they're both still alive.

Fabian says the live fire demonstration shows how a single layer of added protection can literally change the face of security.

"We're protecting U.S., British, French, Canadian lives in the threat of war, but now that war has come home," Fabian said. "America is under attack, not just from terrorists, but from individuals who suffer from PTSD, individuals who have ulterior motives."

Advanced Coating Engineering, or ACE, has created a film that can make any glass bulletproof. They've been protecting military for years, and has now made the technology available for law enforcement and civilian consumers.

At the live-fire demonstration took place at the Poway Weapons and Gear range, bullets were fired at several glass windows varying in thickness. The unprotected windows shattered like a scene from an action movie, but the ACE protected windows, covered with just a thin film of ultra-strong material, broke but didn't shatter and the film caught the bullets.

Here's how the company says it works:

"It applies to polyester and the adhesives absorb energy and a kinetic force and it spreads across the whole surface of the window."

Instead of going through or ricocheting, the bullets get lodged between the adhesive and the glass, even giving investigators a forensic edge in the midst of a crime.

Fabian wants to secure every window he can:

"Schools, public schools, hotels," he said. "We're doing court houses, police stations."

Fabian says would cost about $2,000 per window to outfit a standard police sedan.

ACE says that's far less expensive than installing bulletproof glass.