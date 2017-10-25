Crews make quick work of brush fire in Otay Mesa West - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews make quick work of brush fire in Otay Mesa West

Posted: Updated:

OTAY MESA WEST (NEWS 8) - Firefighters quickly extinguished a small brush fire that sparked off Beyer Boulevard in Otay Mesa West.

The fire started beneath an overpass of Beyer Boulevard in the Otay Riverbed, north of Palm Avenue. Three San Diego Fire-Rescue Department engines responded to the fire and an SDFD helicopter was in the air providing support.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.