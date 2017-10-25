Michigan teens face murder charges after thrown rock kills man in car

Firefighters are battling a small brush fire off Beyer Boulevard near Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West.
Excessive heat and red flag fire warnings remain in effect Wednesday throughout San Diego County, a day after the nation's highest temperature was recorded in Miramar and heat records were shattered from the North County to the South Bay and the beaches to the foothills.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
Oceanside is celebrating the Day of the Dead a few days early with the 17th annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival this Sunday at the Old Mission San Luis Rey.
More than 1,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power today in Julian, Santa Ysabel and the surrounding mountain communities, the utility reported.
Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday in the trial of a San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside.
Doctors Travis Stork and Nita Landry teamed up to investigate the opioid epidemic in "The Doctors: The United States of Addiction", looking into pain pill addiction, black market drugs, fentanyl, and the alarming death rate caused by both legal and illegal opioid use.
All westbound lanes on Interstate 8 at Taylor Street have reopened after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Clinical nutritionist Tara Coleman joined News 8's Heather Myers on the Morning Extra to talk about the do's and don'ts of treat eating on Halloween.