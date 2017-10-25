Michigan teens face murder charges after thrown rock kills man in car

Family of Ken White, who was killed when a rock was thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75, listen as the alleged perpetrators are arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

Mark Sekelsky listens during his arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

Trevor Gray, Alexzander Miller, Mikadyn Payne, and Kyle Anger appear for their arraignment in front of Judge William Crawford (Terray Sylvester /The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (NEWS 8/AP) — A judge on Tuesday declined to set a bond and release five Michigan teenagers charged with second-degree murder after a rock thrown from an overpass on Interstate 75 killed a man.

Not-guilty pleas were entered in a Genesee County court, six days after Ken White, a 32-year-old father of four, was killed by a 6-pound rock. He was a passenger in a van.

The teens are charged as adults. Kyle Anger, who turns 18 next week, is accused of throwing the rock that hit the van. He's being held in jail while the others are in juvenile detention.

"It's just a sad situation that hopefully will be determined by the facts of the case," said Erwin Meiers, an attorney for Trevor Gray, 15.

Police said at least 20 rocks were found on I-75 in Vienna Township, 80 miles north of Detroit. Other cars were damaged.

"I can't give them enough punishment," said White's father, Kenny White. "Even if they spend 30 years in prison, they get to wake up every single day. They still get phone calls from their parents. They still get visitors. My son don't get none of that no more."

The teens also face charges of conspiracy and property destruction. The others are 16-year-olds Mark Sekelsky and Mikadyn Payne, and 15-year-old Alexzander Miller.

Sekelsky's attorney, Frank Manley, called White's death a tragedy but cautioned against a "mob mentality" and a "one-size-justice-fits-all" for the five defendants.

Police say after the prank, the teens went to McDonald's.













RELATED COVERAGE