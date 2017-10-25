Turn your unwanted clothes into instant cash

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Consigning isn't new, but the philosophy at Uptown Cheapskate is; they're calling on you to stock their shelves.

They'll give you cash on the spot unlike other consigners who don't pay out until items sell.

Uptown Cheapskate in Carlsbad is now open and buying items from you, but won't begin selling for a few more weeks.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs cleaned her closet and sold clothes on air Wednesday morning, raking in $30 for a couple of items she never wears!

To see what kind of money you can rake in, visit www.uptowncheapskate.com.