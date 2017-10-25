Jilted Wife of 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks Dishes on Her First Date in 9 Years
The estranged wife of the so-called "hot felon" is back on the market and dating again.
George H.W. Bush Apologizes After Actress Accuses Him of Groping Her 4 Years Ago
President George H.W. Bush has issued an apology amid a disturbing allegation that he groping an actress.
Mom Carves a Breastfeeding Jack-o'-Lantern, Calls It Her 'Pump-kin'
When a Virginia family got together to carve pumpkins for Halloween, this breastfeeding mom knew exactly how she wanted to her jack-o'-lantern to be portrayed.
Man Dangles From 100 Balloons Strapped to Lawn Chair 8,000 Feet in the Sky
It's a stunt you might pull off with stuff found lying around the house, but you probably shouldn't try this at home.
After Double Lung Transplant, Opera Singer Performs With Donor's Daughter
Opera singer Charity Tillemann-Dick has survived two grueling, double-lung transplants.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Fats Domino Dead at 89
Fats Domino, one of the most influential and beloved American rock and roll pioneers, has died. He was 89.
Woman Sweats Blood for 3 Years in Rare Condition With No Known Cause
Doctors have treated a woman who appeared to sweat blood for years for no apparent reason in what authorities say is a case of an extremely rare condition.
Construction Workers Encounter 5-Foot-Long Alligator That Runs Into Pipe to Hide
A five-foot-long alligator caused quite the disruption at a Florida construction site before the spooked reptile was rescued from a pipe where it hid to avoid workers.
Carpenter Who Helped Rebuild Houses After Hurricane Harvey Dies From Flesh-Eating Bacteria
A Texas carpenter who'd been working on Hurricane Harvey cleanup contracted flesh-eating bacteria and has since died, his family said this week.
Campus Shooting Leaves 2 Dead At Louisiana College
Shots rang out early Wednesday at a college campus in Louisiana, where cops say two people were killed.