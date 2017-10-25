James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games

After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.
After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get in the car.
James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.
Late Late Show music guests and legends Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie perform "Lay Down for Free" for the Stage 56 audience.
While James is lamenting over the lack of soul and sexiness from modern male vocalists, Usher and Luke Evans crash the show to take exception and settle the dispute with a riff-off of songs from Marvin Gaye, K-Ci & Jojo and Foreigner.
James invites his guests Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom to play a game of Spill Your Guts, where you must either answer a tough question or eat something disgusting, like a cow's tongue.
After past flings with Salt Bae, Young Joe Biden and others, James has a new muse, and this time it's Austin Rogers' massive Jeopardy champion brain that has James singing his praises.
James and Miley Cyrus drive to work while singing her biggest hits, playing High or Not High, and trying to make themselves cry.
When James shows up to work and notices his usual billboard on the side of CBS has been replaced with a billboard for SEAL Team, the new CBS show starring David Boreanaz.
Animal expert Jack Hanna returns to the Late Late Show with a handful of animals for James, Ana de Armas and Michael Fassbender to meet, including an African crown crane.