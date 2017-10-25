James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games

Posted: Updated:

After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games

    James Corden Challenges Usain Bolt to ALL the Games

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-10-25 21:23:29 GMT

    After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.

     

    After losing a 100m race and a Drop The Mic battle to Usain Bolt, James makes the fastest man on earth play him at basketball, Twister, chess, and much more.

     

  • Michael Fassbender Is Ready for Carpool Karaoke

    Michael Fassbender Is Ready for Carpool Karaoke

    Monday, October 23 2017 4:50 PM EDT2017-10-23 20:50:20 GMT

    After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get in the car.

     

    After hearing some rumors, James asks Michael Fassbender about his desire to do a Carpool Karaoke and learns Michael has to learn a little more Rihanna before he's ready to get in the car.

     

  • Rachel Bloom Will Push Any Censorship Envelope

    Rachel Bloom Will Push Any Censorship Envelope

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-10-19 22:18:21 GMT

    James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.

     

    James asks Rachel Bloom about the music on her show "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" and what she has to fight for with standards and practices, and learns the show was *almost* the first to use a part of the female anatomy on a network show.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.