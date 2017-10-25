Matchbox toy emergency vehicles could bear San Diego logos

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City Council's Budget Committee gave initial approval Wednesday to a three-year licensing agreement with Mattel to continue producing Matchbox toy emergency vehicles bearing San Diego logos.

The toy maker has issued San Diego Fire-Rescue Department trucks for nine years under previous deals with the city, and added a Toyota Tacoma lifeguard vehicle in 2014, said Natasha Collura, the city's director of corporate partnerships and development.

"This has been a non-monetary agreement with Mattel, but it's a great opportunity for the city to be able to participate and create these branded Matchbox vehicles," Collura told the committee members.

"It's a positive association," she said. "We use donated samples for outreach and public relations efforts."

She said Mattel is working on a new fire truck design for next year, and will add a San Diego police car in 2019.

"They are very cute," committee Chairwoman Barbara Bry said.

The agreement, which includes a pair of one-year options for renewal, will go to the full City Council for approval.