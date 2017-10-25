Matchbox toy emergency vehicles could bear San Diego logos

A California billionaire is bankrolling an ad campaign, calling on Congress to impeach President Trump.
The City Council's Budget Committee gave initial approval Wednesday to a three-year licensing agreement with Mattel to continue producing Matchbox toy emergency vehicles bearing San Diego logos.
A motorist intentionally ran down an Oceanside motorcycle officer who was conducting a routine traffic stop, then bragged about it to an undercover officer and a confidential informant after his arrest, a prosecutor told a jury Wednesday.
Consigning isn't new, but the philosophy at Uptown Cheapskate is; they're calling on you to stock their shelves.
Firefighters are battling a small brush fire off Beyer Boulevard near Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West.
Excessive heat and red flag fire warnings remain in effect Wednesday throughout San Diego County, a day after the nation's highest temperature was recorded in Miramar and heat records were shattered from the North County to the South Bay and the beaches to the foothills.
San Diego Unified School District will once again run on a minimum day schedule on Wednesday due to forecasted high temperatures.
Oceanside is celebrating the Day of the Dead a few days early with the 17th annual Dia De Los Muertos Festival this Sunday at the Old Mission San Luis Rey.
More than 1,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers were without power today in Julian, Santa Ysabel and the surrounding mountain communities, the utility reported.