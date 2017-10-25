Rescue in Encanto after traffic accident

ENCANTO (NEWS 8) — Crews are working to rescue a person from a car after a traffic accident took place in Encanto.

It appeared to be a head on collision near 65th and Imperial between two cars with one vehicle - a black Mercedes - ending up on top of a fire hydrant with water spewing out.

No word on injuries of those in either vehicle.

Traffic in the area was being diverted eastbound from Imperial onto 65th.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »