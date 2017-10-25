Traffic accident in Encanto results in rescue, flood from hydrant

ENCANTO (NEWS 8) — Crews rescued at least one person from a car on Wednesday after a traffic accident took place in Encanto.

It appeared to be a head on collision near 65th Street and Imperial Avenue between two cars with one vehicle - a black Mercedes - ending up on top of a fire hydrant with water spewing out.

Water the the hydrant was turned off around 5:30 p.m.

No word on injuries of those in either vehicle, but at least one person was transported as a result.

Traffic in the area was being diverted eastbound from Imperial onto 65th.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

