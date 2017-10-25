Walter Andersen Nursery: Nursery's growing concern over homeless cats

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Walter Andersen's nursery has gone from taking care of outdoor plants to outdoor cats.

The furry faces have been left behind in brand new crates.

The first time it happened was October 17. Manager David Ross thought it was strange.

"Honestly, I was thinking 'what the heck is wrong with people?'" he said.

One week later, it happened again.

"When I saw it the second time I thought, now it's not just strange and stupid, this is ridiculous. 'Who does this?'" said David.

After the second incident, David took a look at the surveillance cameras, but the video footage was too dark. David believes someone in a vehicle just after midnight got out, and left a second batch of cats and took off.

Some of the cats went to an Escondido rescue group called, Howe 2 Care 4 Critters.

"I am glad they weren't just let go out in the street for a coyote to get or traffic to hit. At the same time, a nursery is not set up as a rescue," said Holli Howe with Howe 2 Care 4 Critters.

Howe believes some of the abandoned cats are Bengals or part Bengal - an expensive kind of cat.

Further, Howe said the cats all came with respiratory infections - something common with rescue cats.

David is hopeful it will not happen again.

"We are a pet friendly establishment. Customers bring in their dogs all the time. We take good care of people's dogs when they bring them in, but on the condition they take them home when they leave," he said.