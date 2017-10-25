Mother and special needs son make a run for it

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The loving bond between a San Carlos mother and her special needs son has landed the duo on the cover of national running magazine.

In Wednesday night's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Lake Murray where the mother and son have made some friends.

A mother & her special needs son land on the cover of a national magazine. Their story in the Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm @News8 @PatrickHenryHS pic.twitter.com/zK30m03xr6 — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) October 25, 2017

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.