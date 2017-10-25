Mother and special needs son make a run for it - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Mother and special needs son make a run for it

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The loving bond between a San Carlos mother and her special needs son has landed the duo on the cover of national running magazine. 

In Wednesday night's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits Lake Murray where the mother and son have made some friends. 

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.