1904 FC announces Oceanside stadium plan

Officials with San Diego's new professional soccer team announced Wednesday plans to build a roughly 10,000-seat stadium at El Corazon Park in Oceanside.
Crews rescued at least one person from a car on Wednesday after a traffic accident took place in Encanto.
A San Diego man can now say, without a doubt, he's had the ride of his life. The long-time surfer turned realtor decided on a whim to head up to Northern California to surf the world-renowned, and very dangerous, Mavericks. News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from Cardiff State Beach with video of his incredible ride.
The loving bond between a San Carlos mother and her special needs son has landed the duo on the cover of national running magazine.
The CEO of a company that reinforces windows to make them bulletproof is showing off his product in a unique way. To prove just how safe his product is, he's going to stand behind a piece of his reinforced glass and hope it shields him from gunfire.
The San Diego area baked under an oppressive summer- like swelter for a fourth straight day Wednesday as a dry autumn heat wave that posed critical wildfire hazards wound down toward its predicted end.
A California billionaire is bankrolling an ad campaign, calling on Congress to impeach President Trump.
The City Council's Budget Committee gave initial approval Wednesday to a three-year licensing agreement with Mattel to continue producing Matchbox toy emergency vehicles bearing San Diego logos.