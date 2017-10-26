Homicide investigation underway in Descanso

DESCANSO (CNS) - A man and woman were found dead in Descanso Wednesday, prompting the sheriff's department to launch a homicide investigation as the victims showed signs of trauma, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 2 p.m. to a 911 call regarding unknown trouble at 10335 Boulder Creek Road, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff's Homicide Detail.

"When deputies arrived they found a 45-year-old Caucasian female and a 50-old Caucasian male deceased at that location," Williams said. "Both the male and female displayed signs of trauma to their bodies."

Detectives with the Sheriff's Homicide Detail were summoned and took over the investigation, Williams said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies to determine the causes and manners of death and will positively identify the decedents, Williams said.