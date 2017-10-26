Firefighters pull man from burning apartment in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a burning apartment building in City Heights.



The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of 42nd Street.



When San Diego Fire arrived on scene they say the place was engulfed with thick smoke coming from an upstairs apartment.

After crews knocked down the flames they discovered a man was still inside. He was unconscious.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim before transporting him to a local area hospital.

It appears the man was the only person inside the apartment at the time of the fire. His condition is not known at this time.

Fire officials say it appears that the fire started in the kitchen, but it’s unclear what sparked it.