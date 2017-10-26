Fisher-Price recalls 65,000 baby seats due to fire hazard

Border agents are set to make an announcement Thursday that prototypes for a border wall are complete in Otay Mesa.
A car ran a red light and struck a teenager crossing a street near a school bus in Chollas View Thursday morning.
Officials with San Diego's new professional soccer team announced Wednesday plans to build a roughly 10,000-seat stadium at El Corazon Park in Oceanside.
A man and woman were found dead in Descanso Wednesday, prompting the sheriff's department to launch a homicide investigation as the victims showed signs of trauma, authorities said.
A weakening high-pressure system and winds blowing inland from the ocean will help cool things down in San Diego County Thursday and stave off the record-breaking heat wave that baked the region over the last four days.
A man is fighting for his life after being pulled from a burning apartment building in City Heights.
Crews rescued at least one person from a car on Wednesday after a traffic accident took place in Encanto.
A San Diego man can now say, without a doubt, he's had the ride of his life. The long-time surfer turned realtor decided on a whim to head up to Northern California to surf the world-renowned, and very dangerous, Mavericks. News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from Cardiff State Beach with video of his incredible ride.
The loving bond between a San Carlos mother and her special needs son has landed the duo on the cover of national running magazine.