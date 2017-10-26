Artist Turns His Field Into Massive Portrait of Kim Jong-Un as Warning to World Leaders

Boy Saves Kid Sister's Leg - and Life - After Horrific Car Crash
A 13-year-old boy saved his 10-year-old sister from bleeding to death by ripping off his shirt and using it as a tourniquet after the family was battered in a horrific car accident.
Undocumented Girl, 10, With Cerebral Palsy Faces Deportation After Crossing Checkpoint to Get Surgery
An undocumented girl with cerebral palsy faces deportation from the place she's called home for nearly a decade after undergoing gallbladder surgery in Texas.
Second Accuser Says Bush Sr. Groped Her as Ex-Prez Claims It Was Meant to Be 'Good-Natured'
A second woman has accused George H.W. Bush of groping her in recent years.
Oprah Makes Surprise Appearance to Help Rachael Ray Celebrate Her 2,000th Episode
Rachael Ray will celebrate her 2,000th episode Thursday with a surprising welcome from the “Queen of all Media” – Oprah Winfrey.
From His ‘Surreal’ Time with Johnny Carson to Destroying Richard Pryor’s Suit, Producer Looks Back on His 30 Years in TV
Andy Friendly, the son of late CBS News president Fred Friendly, has spent his life in television.
Boy, 11, Allegedly Found Driving Car For Uncle Who Cops Say Was Too Drunk
Cops in California who pulled over a car this past weekend say they approached the car to find a kid behind the wheel.
Fallen Las Vegas Officer's Mom Dies Two Days After His Funeral
A mother’s heart was broken two days after the funeral of her police officer son, who was gunned down in the Las Vegas massacre.
911 Call in Sherri Papini Case Reveals Panic of Her Disappearance: 'I'm Like Totally Freaking Out'
The initial 911 call in the mysterious Sherri Papini kidnapping case of 2016 has been released nearly a year after the woman known as "Supermom" vanished in Ca...
Mother Recounts Scalping Ordeal After She Leaned Over Car Engine
A mother is recalling the terrifying moment she was scalped when her long hair got caught in a car’s fan belt.
Chunky Pup That Weighed Twice as Much as Normal Drops the Pounds With Strict Workout Regimen
It took this chunky pup all summer to get her beach body back after an intense workout routine that will hopefully help her live a long and healthy life.