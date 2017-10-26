Clooney, Damon, Moore talk about upcoming film 'Suburbicon' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Clooney, Damon, Moore talk about upcoming film 'Suburbicon'

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) - The upcoming film "Suburbicon" is loaded with stars both on screen and in the director's chair.

George Clooney directs as Matt Damon and Julian Moore play a couple living in a peaceful 1950s suburb that seems normal and wholesome on the surface but eventually has their exploitation attempts exposed.

It's the first film Clooney has directed where he didn't also appear in a scene. He, as well as Damon and Moore, sat down with News 8 entertainment reporter Kellie Gillespie to talk about the film.

Watch the trailer below:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.