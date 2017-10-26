Clooney, Damon, Moore talk about upcoming film 'Suburbicon'

(NEWS 8) - The upcoming film "Suburbicon" is loaded with stars both on screen and in the director's chair.
George Clooney directs as Matt Damon and Julian Moore play a couple living in a peaceful 1950s suburb that seems normal and wholesome on the surface but eventually has their exploitation attempts exposed.
It's the first film Clooney has directed where he didn't also appear in a scene. He, as well as Damon and Moore, sat down with News 8 entertainment reporter Kellie Gillespie to talk about the film.
Watch the trailer below:
A San Diego man can now say, without a doubt, he's had the ride of his life. The long-time surfer turned realtor decided on a whim to head up to Northern California to surf the world-renowned, and very dangerous, Mavericks. News 8's Eric Kahnert reports from Cardiff State Beach with video of his incredible ride.
