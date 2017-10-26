Mila Kunis Attends World Series With Her Dad -- See the Sweet Pics!

The weather in Southern California is anything but fall crisp, but Jennifer Garner isn't letting that stop her from hitting the pumpkin patch!
Patricia Richardson will return to the stage in the Off-Broadway production of Cruel Intentions: The Musical, which is set for a 10-week limited engagement at Le Poisson Rouge starting Nov. 17.
Anna Faris' book came out on Tuesday, and while she has the full support of her estranged husband, Chris Pratt, there's another family member who won't be reading it.
In the period drama, Novitiate, the titular term -- a prospective member of a religious order who has yet to prove herself worthy of taking vows -- refers to Cathleen (Margaret Qualley of HBO's The Leftovers), an idealistic young woman who joins a convent, the Order of the Sisters of Blessed...