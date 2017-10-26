Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Jackie Robinson YMCA

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning was held to celebrate the completion of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.
City leaders, donors and community members were in attendance to support the highly-anticipated $28-million facility.
Staff says it was designed to better serve more families.
A public grand opening will be held on Saturday.
The Jackie Robinson YMCA is located at 151 YMCA Way.
The new Jackie Robinson YMCA will be a place for families and the community to bond. Another investment in #OneSanDiego. pic.twitter.com/r3qJPPNMcy— San Diego's Mayor (@SDMayorsOffice) October 26, 2017
