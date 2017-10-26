Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Jackie Robinson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Jackie Robinson YMCA

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning was held to celebrate the completion of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.   

City leaders, donors and community members were in attendance to support the highly-anticipated $28-million facility.  

Staff says it was designed to better serve more families.  

A public grand opening will be held on Saturday.   

The Jackie Robinson YMCA is located at 151 YMCA Way.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.