Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates completion of Jackie Robinson YMCA

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning was held to celebrate the completion of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.

City leaders, donors and community members were in attendance to support the highly-anticipated $28-million facility.

Staff says it was designed to better serve more families.

A public grand opening will be held on Saturday.

The Jackie Robinson YMCA is located at 151 YMCA Way.

