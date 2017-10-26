Breeders' Cup featured horses arrive in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Get ready horse racing season in Del Mare!

Opening Day at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is next Wednesday followed by the Super Bowl of horse racing, the Breeder's Cup, which is making its first-ever appearance in Del Mar.

"The fact that there's a built-in audience here that understands our business and is really great fans of horse racing gives us a real head start," Breeder's Cup CEO Craig Fravel said. "I think one of the exciting things is that people are going to be coming to Del Mar for the first time."

On Thursday morning, a First Class Equine Air Travel plane carrying some precious cargo landed at Lindbergh Field. Inside the climate, air controlled cabin were thoroughbreds from across the world.

Pilots had to fly cautiously, taking turns wider and leveling and accelerating delicately to avoid stressing horses out with too much gravitational force. The cabin is pressurized to simulate a higher altitude to thin the air and keep the horses more docile. As far as they in-flight menu, it was pretty standard. Hey and water.

The week of extravagant Breeders' Cup festivities kicks off on Saturday with the Breeders' Cup Festival. The main event races ar run on Friday and Saturday, November 3 and 4.

A total of 187 horses, including record 46 from overseas, are included in pre-entries. Nine of the 187 entries are returning Breeders' Cup champions, including Arrogate, top-ranked Gun Runner, Pacific Classic champion Collected and Travers Stakes champion West Coast. All four of those horses will run in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic, the event's richest race.