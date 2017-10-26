Police Release New Video, Ask for Public Help in 3 Tampa Slaying - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police Release New Video, Ask for Public Help in 3 Tampa Slayings: 'We Need Names'

Updated: Oct 26, 2017 1:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.