Titus: A beautiful boy

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Age: 2-years-old

Gender: Male

ID #: 261498

Adoption Fee: $95

Titus, a 2-year-old Labrador retriever, is looking for a loving home. He enjoys playing fetch and is looking for an active family who will have a good time playing ball with him. He’s a happy-go-lucky guy who enjoys being around both people and dogs. If you’re looking for a playful companion to join you on adventures, come meet Titus today!



His adoption fee includes his neuter, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!