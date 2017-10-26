Monster Bash gets ready to take over the Gaslamp

Get ready horse for racing season in Del Mar! Opening Day at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is next Wednesday followed by the Super Bowl of horse racing, the Breeders' Cup.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning was held to celebrate the completion of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.
A car ran a red light and struck a teenager crossing a street near a school bus in Chollas View Thursday morning.
Firefighters pulled an unconscious man from a smoky apartment Thursday morning in City Heights, performing CPR and other life-saving measures as the man was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.
Officials with San Diego's new professional soccer team announced Wednesday plans to build a roughly 10,000-seat stadium at El Corazon Park in Oceanside.