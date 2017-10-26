Monster Bash gets ready to take over the Gaslamp - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Monster Bash gets ready to take over the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - From devilish dishes and creepy cocktails to crazy costumes, you'll find it at monster bash. 
     
The 17th Annual Monster Bash returns on Saturday, October 28th from 6 p.m. to Midnight to transform the iconic Gaslamp Quarter into a wicked underworld. 

Five stages will take over street corners downtown and a huge crowd will fill the space in between.
   
