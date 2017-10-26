Enjoy wine chocolate in support of Big Brothers and Big Sisters

(NEWS 8) - Wine and chocolate go together like.. Well, like wine and chocolate.

Big Brothers and Big Sisters is inviting wine and chocolate lovers out for a night of refined fun. Pair your favorite vino or craft beer with some of the tastiest treats that San Diego has to offer.

All proceeds from the event go straight to Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Diego County.

Big sister Daniella and her little sis Alaina, as well as Twin Treats owner Amy Pilz joined News 8's Dan Cohen Thursday morning to talk about the impact Big Brothers and Big Sisters can have in the lives of young people. They also showed off some of the sweet treats you'll be able to stuff your face with.

Head on down to the University Club Friday night from 6 to 9 p.m. to support the group. Find more information here.