Wildfire burning near Lake Elsinore west of Wildomar

WILDOMAR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire has erupted in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest and has spread over 200 acres (80 hectares).
The fire was reported early Thursday afternoon in the Wildomar Off-Highway Vehicle area within the forest, about 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.
The National Forest tweets that no structures are immediately threatened.
The gusty Santa Ana winds that plagued Southern California earlier this week have vanished but temperatures remain very high and humidity levels are very low, meaning vegetation is very dry.
In Kern County, firefighters have contained 50 percent of a 40-acre fire near the community of Keene.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
#WildomarFire spreading to the northeast. Acreage is now at 200.Information line has been setup at the Trabuco Ranger District: 951-736-1811— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) October 26, 2017
20 additional type 1 engines have been ordered for Lakeland Village. Fire continues to push east #WildomarFire pic.twitter.com/hbfUwq8juH— Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) October 26, 2017
