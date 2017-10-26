Smoke from Mexico fires drifting into San Diego, advisory issued

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The County of San Diego's Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory Thursday, suggesting people limit outdoor activities if they smell smoke from the fires burning in Mexico.

The APCD advisory said:

Due to the fire burning near Rosarito in Mexico, localized areas of smoke have occurred in areas of San Diego County. As a result fine particulates, or PM2.5 concentrations, may reach unhealthful levels in some smoke impacted areas.

In areas of heavy smoke, assume that air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for all individuals. In areas with minor smoke impacts, assume that air quality levels range from moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups.

In areas where you smell smoke it is advised that you limit physical activity. If possible, stay indoors to limit your exposure to fine particulate matter.