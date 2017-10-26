Smoke from Mexico fires drifting into San Diego, advisory issued

The County of San Diego's Air Pollution Control District issued a smoke advisory Thursday, suggesting people limit outdoor activities if they smell smoke from the fires burning in Mexico.
Prince Albert II of Monaco lauded famed oceanographer Walter Munk Thursday for the centenarian's decades of scientific work and continued studies into issues like climate change.
Get ready horse for racing season in Del Mar! Opening Day at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is next Wednesday followed by the Super Bowl of horse racing, the Breeders' Cup.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning was held to celebrate the completion of the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA.
A car ran a red light and struck a teenager crossing a street near a school bus in Chollas View Thursday morning.
Firefighters pulled an unconscious man from a smoky apartment Thursday morning in City Heights, performing CPR and other life-saving measures as the man was rushed to a hospital with unknown injuries.