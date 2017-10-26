Flight Attendant Falls Out of Jetliner Trying to Close Cabin Door

A flight attendant was seriously injured after she fell out of a plane while trying to shut a cabin door.
Two American sailors and their two dogs were overjoyed to be rescued by the U.S. Navy after being lost at sea for five months.
A compassionate cop came to the rescue of a little boy who was left at school without a ride home – and on his birthday, no less.
Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire for posting a racy photo to Twitter early Thursday morning, with some saying the comic is objectifying singer Katy Perry.
Even if these preemies are spending their first Halloween in the NICU, it doesn’t mean they can’t join in on the frightful fun.
It was a terrifying moment as a dad having dinner with his son began choking inside a New Jersey restaurant Sunday before he was rescued by an off-duty state trooper.
A grinning O.J. Simpson has been photographed with two bikini models as he embraces his newfound freedom in Las Vegas.
Saying “da-da” is a milestone in every baby’s life, but for 1-year-old Maddie Caputo, who was born with her vocal cords fused together, the moment was all the more special.