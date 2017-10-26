Meadowbrook Middle School student caught with a "hit list"

POWAY (CNS) - A Meadowbrook Middle School student caught Thursday with a "hit list" of classmates and staffers at the Poway campus was detained by law enforcement for questioning, a sheriff's investigator said.

Administrators at the Meadowbrook Lane intermediary school reported the discovery of the hostile and potentially threatening note late this morning, Detective Chris Allen said.

The student was taken into custody and his parents were notified, Allen said.

The boy's written message included names of faculty and other students but made no mention of specific acts of violence, according to Allen. The youth brought no weapons to campus.

Everyone on the list was notified about the incident, the detective said. As a precaution, deputies will conduct patrols of the school on Friday, Allen said.