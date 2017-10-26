Downtown stabbing suspect still on the loose

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An argument between two men near Petco Park led Thursday to a stabbing that sent one of them to a hospital, authorities said.

The assault at Park Boulevard and Imperial Avenue in downtown San Diego was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The assailant was gone by the time officers and medics arrived in the area, public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

An ambulance crew took the victim, described as a transient, to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Police had no detailed description of the unidentified assailant, who remained at large as of mid-afternoon. The nature of the dispute between the two men was unclear.