Hollywood Casino: Outrage over liquor license

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Hollywood Casino in Jamul on Thursday was granted a permanent liquor license, but not everyone is happy about it.

The East County casino has been the center of controversy since it opened a year ago because of traffic issues. Now, it will be allowed to continue serving alcohol over the objection of nearby residents.

The $400 million Hollywood Casino Jamul-San Diego, around 20 miles east of downtown San Diego, features 1,700 slot machines, 43 table games and seven restaurants. One of the eateries, Tony Gwynn's Sports Pub, features memorabilia from the late Padres icon and an array of televisions for watching athletic contests.

The 200,000-square-foot casino, on the property of the Jamul Indian Village, also includes a nightclub.

A 25-year gaming compact between the state and the tribe was signed in August by Gov. Jerry Brown, setting the operating terms for the three-story facility, which will employ more than 1,000 people.

The casino was built and will be operated by Penn National Gaming, which runs 27 other casinos across the U.S.

