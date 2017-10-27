Hollywood Casino: Outrage over liquor license

The Hollywood Casino in Jamul on Thursday was granted a permanent liquor license, but not everyone is happy about it.
National City celebrated its unsung heroes Thursday. Mayor Ron Morrison presented his 11th Annual State of the City Address and News 8's Marcella Lee served as emcee of the event held at Cornerstone Church.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.
San Diego Zoo Global researchers will use a custom drone next month to monitor the impact of changing sea ice patterns on polar bears in the Canadian Arctic, zoo officials announced Thursday.
An argument between two men near Petco Park led Thursday to a stabbing that sent one of them to a hospital, authorities said.
With the region facing a growing housing crisis AIA San Diego is hoping tiny homes can be the solution to the problem.
A Meadowbrook Middle School student caught Thursday with a "hit list" of classmates and staffers at the Poway campus was detained by law enforcement for questioning, a sheriff's investigator said.
Exciting moments for an El Cajon man last night after he caught a home run ball during game two of the World Series. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from El Cajon with more on the amazing catch.
A 20-year-old man first thought to be a teenager was rushed to a hospital Thursday morning after he was struck by a vehicle in San Diego's Chollas View neighborhood, police said.
Officials showed off the $28 million Jackie Robinson YMCA in Southeast San Diego on Thursday, which is scheduled to open to the public on Saturday.