Brush fire briefly threatens homes in El Cajon

Fire investigators in El Cajon were attempting to determine Friday morning if a small brush fire that threatened several homes near the foot of Mt. Helix was caused by an arsonist, authorities said.
Personal DNA tests can tell you all about your family heritage and ethnicity but more and more people are using the tests to find relatives.
A local campus will have heightened security Friday after deputies say school staff found an alleged "hit list" made by a student.
The Hollywood Casino in Jamul on Thursday was granted a permanent liquor license, but not everyone is happy about it.
National City celebrated its unsung heroes Thursday. Mayor Ron Morrison presented his 11th Annual State of the City Address and News 8's Marcella Lee served as emcee of the event held at Cornerstone Church.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.
San Diego Zoo Global researchers will use a custom drone next month to monitor the impact of changing sea ice patterns on polar bears in the Canadian Arctic, zoo officials announced Thursday.
An argument between two men near Petco Park led Thursday to a stabbing that sent one of them to a hospital, authorities said.
With the region facing a growing housing crisis AIA San Diego is hoping tiny homes can be the solution to the problem.
Exciting moments for an El Cajon man last night after he caught a home run ball during game two of the World Series. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from El Cajon with more on the amazing catch.