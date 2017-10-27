La Mesa PD searching for missing at-risk man, 88

Police searched today for a missing 88-year-old man in La Mesa near the Grossmont Center mall and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Billionaire Joseph Tsai, co-founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and the owner of the professional lacrosse team that will begin play here next year, has reached a deal to buy 49 percent of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets franchise.
A local campus will have heightened security Friday after deputies say school staff found an alleged "hit list" made by a student.
Personal DNA tests can tell you all about your family heritage and ethnicity but more and more people are using the tests to find relatives.
Temperatures Friday across San Diego County will still be above average for this time of year, but much lower than earlier in the week.
Fire investigators in El Cajon were attempting to determine Friday morning if a small brush fire that threatened several homes near the foot of Mt. Helix was caused by an arsonist, authorities said.
The Hollywood Casino in Jamul on Thursday was granted a permanent liquor license, but not everyone is happy about it.
National City celebrated its unsung heroes Thursday. Mayor Ron Morrison presented his 11th Annual State of the City Address and News 8's Marcella Lee served as emcee of the event held at Cornerstone Church.
An Oceanside artists who once won an Academy Award is expressing his golden Hollywood touch in North County.
San Diego Zoo Global researchers will use a custom drone next month to monitor the impact of changing sea ice patterns on polar bears in the Canadian Arctic, zoo officials announced Thursday.