La Mesa PD searching for missing at-risk man, 88

LA MESA (CNS) - Police are searching for a missing 88-year-old man in La Mesa near the Grossmont Center mall and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Basilio Casillas was reported missing by the La Mesa Police Department a little before 1:50 a.m. Friday near the 8600 block of Fletcher Parkway. Casillas has white hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and beige pants.

A sheriff's helicopter helped LMPD officers search for Casillas early this morning, but the helicopter cleared the area around 2:40 a.m. without success in locating Casillas, police said.

"Officers (are) still searching for the missing person," the department said in a statement. "Please call 911 if you see the subject."

