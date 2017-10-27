Crew extinguish fire burning in Otay Mesa mountains near detention facilities

OTAY MESA (CNS) - Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that blackened several open acres near Donovan State Prison on Friday.



Flames began spreading for unknown reasons in the area of Otay Mountain Truck Trail in Otay Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.



Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had the spread of the roughly two-acre hillside blaze halted within about 30 minutes, said Jon Heggie, a fire captain with the state agency.



No structural damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

#BorderFire [Update] Fire is holding at 2 acres. Crews will be committed the next several hours due to access. — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 27, 2017