Crew extinguish fire burning in Otay Mesa mountains near detention facilities

OTAY MESA (CNS) - Firefighters made quick work of a blaze that blackened several open acres near Donovan State Prison on Friday.

Flames began spreading for unknown reasons in the area of Otay Mountain Truck Trail in Otay Mesa about 9:30 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had the spread of the roughly two-acre hillside blaze halted within about 30 minutes, said Jon Heggie, a fire captain with the state agency.

No structural damage or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

