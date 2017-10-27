Fire burning in Otay Mesa mountains near 3 detention facilities

(NEWS 8) - Cal Fire crews are fighting a small vegetation fire, dubbed the Border Fire, in the Otay Mesa mountains in the area of three detention facilities.

The fire, estimated at 2 acres, is burning near Alta Road near the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility and the Otay Mesa Detention Facility. Crews have made both water and fire retardant drops from the air and firefighters are fighting the blaze from the ground.

No evacuation orders at the facilities or nearby residences or businesses have been ordered.

Check back for updates on this developing story.