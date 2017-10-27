‘AHS’ Director Barbara Brown on Billie Lourd’s Toughest Episode of ‘Cult’ (Exclusive)

Rose McGowan spoke publicly for the first time on Friday since accusing film producer Harvey Weinstein of alleged sexual assault.
Harry Styles continues to lead the way as best dressed guy with out-of-this-world fashion. Selena Gomez proved that a little black dress never goes out of style and Demi Lovato matched her lilac eyeshadow to her body-hugging Alice + Olivia dress.
Five years, three albums and 13 No. 1 singles after making their major label debut, Here's to the Good Times, Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard humbly, reluctantly attempts to answer a loaded question: "Do you feel like you've made it?"
Tamra Judge wants her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, to flip her stance on her season 12 tagline.
Megan Fox has seemingly been out of the spotlight in recent years, but is stepping back in, gracing the cover of this month’s issue of UK Cosmopolitan.
Selena Gomez wiped tears away when opening up about how her best friend and kidney donor Francia Raisa saved her life.
The last time the Los Angeles Dodgers were in the World Series was 1988 and according to Chrissy Teigen, the last time her husband John Legend knew anything about baseball was. . .never!