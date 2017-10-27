Play director and heart transplant patient talk about 'The Tin Woman'

(NEWS 8) - If you love a good play that really touches the heart, then "The Tin Woman" is for you.

The play tells the story of a heart transplant recipient who struggles with guilt from knowing the gift of life came to her by the tragedy of someone else's death. The woman sets out on a journey to meet her donor's family to help bring closure to both sides.

The director of the play, Rob Conway, joined News 8's Kerri Lane on the Morning Extra Friday and brought along a special guest, heart transplant patient Susan Mahler. Susan's story is one of hope, triumph and possibly a little bit of luck, and she told her story to Kerri and explains how she makes every day she has on earth worthwhile.

You can catch the production now through November 5 at the Lamplighters Theatre in La Mesa.

Watch a video about Mahler's journey below: