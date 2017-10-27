San Diego Zoo's first ever 'HalGLOWeen' event - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Zoo's first ever 'HalGLOWeen' event

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's hard to believe in all the years the San Diego Zoo has been around, they've never thrown a Halloween bash.
     
The San Diego Zoo will be all aglow under black light with fun for all ages. 

Their first ever 'HalGLOWeen' event will run October 27, 28 and 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. 

Kids are free for this event -- don’t get left in the dark!
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives it a glowing review!

