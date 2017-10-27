Gettin' sweet with Halloween Wars' sugar sorceress Chef Charity George

(NEWS 8) - If you're a fan of artsy sweet treats and the hard work that goes into making them, you'll probably appreciate Chef Charity George, better known as the Sugar Sorceress.

Chef Charity comes up with fantastic ideas for sweets year round at her d'Zrt Cake Studio in La Mesa year round but has encountered a bit of fame showing off her creations on the Food Network's Halloween Wars Season 7.

Charity joined News 8's Kerri Lane and whipped up some cool Halloween dessert dishes, including Zombie S'more Kabobs that she made on last week's episode of Halloween Wars.

Don't miss Chef Charity on the final episode of the show this Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern, and be sure to follow her on Facebook, Instagram (sugarcharity), Twitter, Youtube and on her website.

Chef George is running a contest on her Youtube page for free chef equipment.

A message from Chef Charity: "Share each of my recipe videos from the show (1-4 so far are on my YouTube channel, FB/I/T & website) and be entered to win a monster size lot of products from Chef Rubber, Nielsen-Massey Vanilla, Guittard Chocolate and Icing Smiles!! Winner will be chosen on Nov 1st."